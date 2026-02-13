MPA’s Rivkin calls out ByteDance infringement
By Colin Mann
Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), has voiced his concerns following the launch of Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 from ByteDance.
“In a single day, the Chinese AI service Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorised use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale,” he stated. “By launching a service that operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement, ByteDance is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs. ByteDance should immediately cease its infringing activity.”
ByteDance, owner of TikTok, said in a blog post on February 12th that Seedance 2.0 represents a “substantial leap in generation quality” since the previous version, and “achieves a higher usability rate for complex interaction and motion scenes, with significant improvements in physical accuracy, visual realism, and controllability, making it highly tailored for industrial-grade creation scenarios.”
An AI fight created by the service, featuring the likenesses of Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, has already gone viral.