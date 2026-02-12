Prime Video hails success of international Originals

Prmie Video reports that its non-English language movies and series are engaging global audiences more than ever, with an abundance of new titles in the pipeline that were presented at the inaugural Prime Video Presents: International Originals showcase in London.

Introduced by Vice President of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios International, Kelly Day, and hosted by Nicole Clemens, Vice President of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios, and teams across the world, the showcase featured guest appearances from actors Stanley Tucci, Nicole Wallace, Park Min-young and Wi Hajun, actors and filmmakers Dolores Fonzi and Alia Bhatt, and author Mercedes Ron.

At the event, Day revealed that the Spanish-language movies in the Culpables franchise (Culpa Mia, Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra) have been watched by over 100 million viewers worldwide. The three films based on Ron’s best-selling book trilogy were number one in more than 170 countries at launch, with over 90 per cent of viewers coming from outside Spain.

Day commented: “Prime Video is where international storytelling is thriving. What we’re seeing now is that audiences all over the world are finding content from lots of other countries that they really enjoy watching. This is happening more frequently, and Prime Video is where that’s happening. Technology innovations we’ve made personalizing our service around country of origin and language preference have made it so that audiences everywhere can enjoy movies and television from other places around the world. Streaming has uniquely enabled this, scaling up through social conversation, personalisation, technical advancements, and AI, which allows us to deliver more personalized recommendations and a far greater volume of subtitles and dubs in over 30 languages.”

Demonstrating Prime Video’s commitment to investing in book IP and franchises, Clemens revealed Amazon MGM Studios is developing the latest book in Ron’s work titled 30 sunsets para enamorarte (from the Bali series), marking the first US adaptation of the best-selling Spanish author’s work. The development deal is part of Prime Video’s collaboration dubbed the ‘House of Ron’, which includes 10 book-to-screen adaptations. Alongside the news, Clemens also released the Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from the last year that saw record-breaking viewership worldwide.

Top 10 Non-English Language International Originals on Prime Video in the last year

1. Culpa Nuestra (Movie, Spain, October 2025)

2. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, Season 2 (Series, Germany, November 2025)

3. The Tank (Movie, Germany, January 2026)

4. The Calendar Killer (Movie, Germany, January 2025)

5. The Family Man, Season 3 (Series, India, November 2025)

6. Tell Me Softly (Movie, Spain, December 2025)

7. Panchayat, Season 4 (Series, India, June 2025)

8. Tremembé (Series, Brazil, October 2025)

9. Mentiras (Series, Mexico, June 2025)

10. Paatal Lok, Season 2 (Series, India, January 2025)

During the presentation, Clemens added: “There is so much opportunity to bring local stories, characters, and outstanding talent to global audiences, and we’re all already seeing huge success for both Prime Video, and the amazing talent.”

The showcase previewed a selection of International Originals launching in 2026 and expected to breakout with customers globally, alongside conversations with the creative talent, including Chile’s The House of the Spirits, starring Wallace and Dolores Fonzi; India’s Don’t Be Shy produced by Alia Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions; French-Italian Masterplan starring Tucci; Korea’s Siren’s Kiss starring Park Min-Young and Wi Hajun; UK’s Your Fault: London and Spain’s Drawn Together adapted from Ron’s best-selling books. Other previews included, Italy’s Love Me, Love Me based on the most successful Italian language book published on Wattpad; Japan’s Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken, which reimagines the iconic manga series as an animated experience; Colombia’s Betty La Fea: The Story Continues, Season 3, following ‘Betty’s’ iconic comeback from the original franchise; France’s Toi + Moi – Seuls contre tous adapted from best-selling French trilogy; Spain’s Perfect Liars based on the most read book on Wattpad with 140 million reads and Apocalypse Z: Part II, the sequel to the successful post-apocalyptic story.

During the event, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of Prime Video APAC, presented on movies and series coming out of the APAC region, including the recent popularity of K-content and Anime. He said: “When we look at APAC, there’s an extraordinary opportunity to take exceptional local content from multiple entertainment ecosystems across the region and bring it to the world. There’s tremendous appetite for content from this region outside its home countries – whether it’s Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series. In fact, these are now amongst the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video. The opportunity is immense, and as a global service, we’re uniquely positioned to champion Asian content on the world stage.”

All movies and series will be available in over 30 languages, with up to 36 subtitle and 22 dubbed language options, across 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2026. Prime Video also features personalised recommendations based on viewers’ country and language preferences.