Channel 4 launching comedy channel on Spotify

Channel 4 has unveiled a digital comedy channel for original unscripted comedy – A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 – that will launch on Spotify. The digital-first ensemble channel will be made available to all Spotify users on mobile and desktop.

The channel, from Strong Watch Studios,who are backed by Hat Trick Productions, brings a line-up of standout comics together to create original formats, suited to digitally savvy audiences. This new collaboration launches with the format The Lying Game. The comics featured include Vittorio Angelone, Mike Rice, Finlay Christie, Olga Koch, Mickey Overman, Dan Tiernan and Gbemi Oladipo.

Channel 4 was the first UK broadcaster to bring video programming to Spotify, with Programming from Channel 4.0, its digital-first platform becoming available to audiences from last summer.

Grace Boswood, Channel 4 Technology & Distribution Director, commented: “Following our launch on Spotify last summer, we’re excited to bring Channel 4’s premium comedy content to our audiences where they are, on the digital platforms they love. We are thrilled to introduce Spotify audiences to the next wave of British comedians to share, watch and laugh along with anywhere.”

Alastair Ferrans, Head of International at Spotify, added: “We’re seeing huge engagement with comedy video content on Spotify, so it’s great to be able to provide more content that we know our users will love. In addition, Channel 4 has proven to be a great partner to us through recent collaborations, so it’s a no brainer for us to continue working together and delivering new experiences and formats.”

A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 is led by Head of Digital Commissioning, Laura Marks and Charlie Hyland, Digital Commissioning Editor. Executive producers for Strong Watch Studios are Thom Gulseven and Ben Powell-Jones.