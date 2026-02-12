Canal+ seeks to trim €400m from MultiChoice costs

Canal+, which now controls South Africa-based pay-TV operator MultiChoice, has reportedly committed to trimming around Rand 7.5 billion (€400m) in its annual costs over the next few years.

MultiChoice’s expenses budget topped Rand 46 billion in 2025 but recent renegotiated content supply deals will already have started to trim those fees. MultiChoice spent Rand 20.4 billion in buying in its programming. Its revenue from subscriptions totalled Rand 40.2 billion.

Canal+ has already identified content – including entertainment, sport and content production – as being amongst its top targets for cost savings.

A December 2025 agreement with Warner Bros Discovery resulted in an eleventh hour reduction in fees to cover a multi-year and multi-territory structure, and at lower overall costs, and helped by similar discussions with WBD over its European and African contracts.

Canal+ has also cut some – once valuable – commitments. For example, its premium sports channel SuperSport is not carrying the current Winter Olympics.