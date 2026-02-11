Channel 4 “outgrowing market on streaming and linear audiences”

Channel 4 reports it is outgrowing the biggest streaming platforms in the UK and increasing its linear commercial share ahead of the pack, driven by a slate of original British programming and live coverage of the African Cup of Nations tournament.

Across January, Channel 4 streaming viewer minutes (individuals) increased by 25 per cent year on year – growth ahead of BVoD platforms run by the BBC, ITV and 5, plus SVoD platforms operated by Sky, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV – according to Barb data.

Across its full portfolio of channels, Channel 4 posted market-leading linear commercial growth in January, with its share of commercial impacts (+14 per cent year on year) growing ahead of its commercial peers. Linear commercial growth was secured across every demographic including +18 per cent among 1634s – again ahead of its competitors. Meanwhile, views of full episodes of Channel 4 shows on YouTube grew 15 per cent year on year.

In addition, Channel 4’s 16-34 viewers streamed 50 per cent of their overall Channel 4 viewing in January – more than any other commercial broadcaster.

Channel 4’s strong start to 2026 has been driven by a slate of British programming and original productions:

In January, Patience was the number one drama across commercial BVoD since its return – with the first episode delivering a 28-day audience of 4.2 million, and streaming viewing minutes up 38 per cent year on year.

The Great Pottery Throw Down streaming viewing minutes up 51 per cent year on year in January, with its highest ever linear share for 16-34s (19 per cent).

What Not To Eat – Channel 4’s highest rating new linear title this year with episode one attracting a 0 – 28-day audience of 1.9 million, and 55 million streaming viewer minutes across the series.

Secret Genius episode one on linear brought in a consolidated 0–7-day audience of 1.8 million since launch – up 41 per cent vs the Sunday evening slot average.

The latest episode of Catching A Killer saw an audience of 2 million on linear.

Channel 4 has eight out of the top 20 titles across commercial BV0D (16=34 viewer minutes): 24 Hours In Police Custody, Africa Cup Of Nations , Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Dance Moms, Gogglebox, the Great Pottery Throwdown, Patience, Four in a Bed.

A 1.7 million peak audience tuned in for the Africa Cup of Nations final on January 18th on E4 and 700,000 through Channel 4 streaming – resulting in E4’s biggest daily share for over 20 years.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4, commented: “Last year Channel 4 led the way among commercial broadcasters in converting youth audiences to streaming while underlining the enduring power of linear TV. We’re continuing this and more into 2026 – outgrowing the market on both streaming and linear audiences. With old favourites like Taskmaster and The Great Pottery Throw Down flying and new hits like Patience, What Not to Eat and Secret Genius cutting through, today’s results show that our bold, singular slate of very British programming is resonating with audiences.”