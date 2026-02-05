Data: Film, TV production contributed £5.8bn to UK economy in 2025

The 2025 inward investment production statistics, up from £5 billion in 2024, which BFI said demonstrates “the inherent strength, stability and longer-term sustainability of the UK screen industries, as global production continues to navigate a rapidly-changing landscape”.

This year’s figures show a 29.7 per cent increase for film and 5.3 per cent increase for HETV from 2024. As well as a significant boost to the UK economy, the figures represent a steady performance following Covid, the Hollywood strikes and the unique, unsustainable production conditions that ensued when global production was able to resume.

Charged with attracting and supporting major international film and HETV projects, the British Film Commission (BFC) provided production support to projects and companies that accounted for approximately 93 per cent of the inward investment titles that drew on the UK’s skills, talent, facilities and locations throughout 2025.

Titles ranged from leading/household name studio ‘tentpoles’ and auteur-led productions to major HETV series returning to the UK. These movie titles included The Odyssey (Universal), Masters of the Universe (Amazon MGM/Mattel), Jack Ryan (Amazon MGM), Avengers: Doomsday (Marvel/Disney), Ghostwriter (Warner Bros), Anxious People (Black Bear) , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Marvel/Sony), Close Personal Friends (A24) and Werwulf (Focus Features/Working Title); whilst TV titles include Bridgerton , Slow Horses and Outlander.

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of the British Film Commission, commented: “Today’s figures reflect another year of strong inward investment that speaks to the early success of the enhanced tax credits for film and VFX, as well as the wide range of films and HETV projects that represent ongoing and returning, multi-season projects and major Hollywood blockbusters. Crucially, it shows ‘steady as she goes’ growth across the UK, underlining how our industry is cementing and embedding a longer term, sustainable production ecosystem while confirming that studios, directors and producers continue to recognise the UK as a beacon of reliability for fiscal incentives, infrastructure and talent in a shifting, uncertain and highly competitive environment.”

Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive, said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the UK’s film and TV industries continue to drive a huge amount of investment into the UK economy and create jobs. We attract some of the most ambitious projects and leading international names to make work in the UK, while our creativity remains one of our greatest exports. Productions led by UK talent in front or behind the camera, and those which showcase our renowned and technically skilled crews, consistently attract audiences at home and across the globe. This has seen Wicked: For Good and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy leading the UK box office, and titles such as The Roses, We Live In Time and awards-front runners including Pillion, I Swear and The Ballad of Wallis Island helping to hold our market share steady.

“Audiences have shown a strong appetite for cinema-going, but our domestic industry remains under pressure. There are encouraging signs thanks in part to the Independent Film Tax Relief and the significant increase in budget for UK Global Screen Fund, but access to finance is an acute challenge. We continue to be focused on working closely with industry and Government to further advocate for investment in skills, infrastructure, creativity and innovation across the UK so we can remain attractive to international productions and strengthen our independent sector,” added Roberts.

Growth is expected to slow this year as streaming gaint Netflix switches investment to the US to secure its Warner Bros takeover.