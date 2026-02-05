Barb: Nearly 61% of UK homes have Netflix

Barb, the audience measurement specialist, has released data from its Establishment Survey showing that 20.6 million UK homes (69.7 per cent) had access to at least one SVoD service in Q4 2025. This is slightly up from 20.5 million UK homes in Q3 2025. The service-level subscriptions data are as follows:

Netflix : 18 million UK homes (60.9 per cent) had access to Netflix in Q4 2025, up from 17.6 million in Q3. In Q4 2025, 38 per cent of Netflix homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 35 per cent in the previous quarter): 6.9 million UK homes (23.3 per cent), up from 6.1 million.

Prime Video : 13.8 million UK homes (46.5 per cent) had access to Prime Video in Q4 2025, up from 13.6 million in Q3. Due to a different approach to moving homes to its ad tier, in Q4 2025, 87 per cent of Prime Video homes were on its ad tier, on a par with the previous quarter: 11.9 million UK homes (40.3 per cent), up from 11.8 million.

Disney+ : 7.6 million UK homes (25.8 per cent) had access to Disney+ in Q4 2025, up slightly from 7.5 million in Q3. In Q4 2025, 35 per cent of Disney+ homes were on its ad tier (an increase from 30 per cent in the previous quarter): 2.6 million UK homes (8.8 per cent), up from 2.3 million.

Paramount+ : 3.5 million UK homes (11.8 per cent) had access to Paramount+ in Q4 2025, up from 3.3 million in Q3.

Discovery+ : 3.4 million UK homes (11.3 per cent) had access to Discovery+ in Q4 2025, up from 3.2 million in Q3.

Apple TV : 3 million UK homes (10.1 per cent) had access to Apple TV in Q4 2025, up from 2.8 million in Q3.

NOW: 2 million UK homes (6.9 per cent) had access to Sky's NOW in Q4 2025, flat on Q3.

Doug Whelpdale, Head of Insight at Barb, commented: “While overall SVoD subscriptions remain flat, the much-discussed finale of Stranger Things helped Netflix to add 440k homes in the final quarter of 2025, making it its third-best quarter since Establishment Survey fieldwork recommenced post-lockdown in Q3 2021. Disney+ and Netflix ad-tiers continue to grow. They are up 73 per cent and 47 per centrespectively on last year, but this is a slight slowing of year-on-year growth from last quarter as it becomes more difficult to recruit new ad-tier subscribers.”