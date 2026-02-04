Advanced Television

Telesat has problems with an LEO

February 4, 2026

Telesat launched its LEO3 demo satellite back in July 2023. But it is now suffering problems with its onboard thruster. The Ottawa-based operator informed the FCC on February 2nd that it would not now be able to deorbit the satellite at the end of its mission.

Telesat is building a fleet of satellites for its Lightspeed constellation, and LEO3 was a pathfinder and demonstrator of the planned technology.

Telesat said that it first tried to implement the thruster on October 20th 2025 but was unsuccessful. It says it has attempted multiple times to restart the thruster but without an adequate result.

“It has now been determined that there is a permanent, physical fault in the emitter section of the thruster,” noted Telesat’s letter to the FCC.

