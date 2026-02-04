LBG Media impresses market

LBG Media, the digital publisher and owner of LADBible, whose marketing mantra “is to entertain and delight young adults making them laugh, think and act”, has released its full–year 2025 results. Overall revenue grew 13 per cent to £92.2 million (€106.9m), while growth in their Direct US division expanded 29 per cent.

LBG stated: “Unparalleled engagement and reach for our culturally relevant and commercially effective content: global audience up to 509 million.”

The company added: “We want to capitalise on the immediate opportunity in our US and UK Direct markets by accelerating our investment in areas such as senior leadership capability and sales teams. Indirect revenues will remain central to our business model and a critical component of why advertisers, major brands and celebrities partner with us – to tap into our scale, brand recognition and content relevance.”

“As a result and as our revenue mix continues to evolve, we expect our higher growth Direct revenue streams to makeup an increasing proportion of Group revenue (expected to exceed 50 per cent of Group revenues and potentially reaching 70 per cent), and anticipate Direct revenue growth to be in the low–to–mid teens range, with margins before central costs in the mid–30 per cent range. Our Indirect revenues will remain an important part of our flywheel as we look to win market share on premium social platforms and are expected to grow at a low single–digit rate, with margins remaining above 50 per cent,” added the business.

A report from investment bank Berenberg said that the results were in line with expectations and increased its revenue forecasts for LBG by 6 per cent. LBG shares are currently trading at around 91pence per share but the bank is recommending ‘BUY’ advice to its clients and a price target of 170p.