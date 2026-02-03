Sky revives Sky One

Sky has announced that its iconic TV channel, Sky One. will return later this month on its original EPG slot of channel 106. The channel brand was initially retired in 2021.

Sky One will become the home of Sky’s comedy and entertainment programmes, including new shows The Dyers’ Caravan Park and Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby, as well as popular titles including Rob & Romesh Vs, The Paper and Ted. The channel will also host Saturday Night Live UK, launching later this year.

The relaunched channel will go live from February 24th, replacing Sky Showcase and Sky Max.

“Our goal is to make it easier than ever for Sky TV customers to find and enjoy the shows they love,” commented Carli Kerr, MD of Sky TV & NOW. “Building on the iconic heritage of Sky One, the channel will be a one-of-a-kind destination that’s big, bold and bursting with energy.”

Sky One joins Sky’s family of channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries.