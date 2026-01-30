Sky: “Britain can switch off terrestrial TV in 2030s”

Sky has published independent research by Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates (O&O) which finds that the UK can move fully to internet-delivered TV in the 2030s, with only around 330,000 (2.2 per cent) households left to help over the line – if Government sets a clear timetable and invests in targeted help for those most at risk of digital exclusion. Drawing on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 UK TV viewers, in-depth consumer workshops and expert interviews, the Stream On: The Future of UK TV report concludes that: Every UK household could have access to internet-delivered TV by the mid-2030s, allowing traditional terrestrial distribution to be retired;

Most viewers have already made the switch – 94% of UK adults have internet at home and 92 per cent use a VoD service;

Audiences – including older viewers – are enthusiastic about connected TV, with 93% finding its features useful, rising to 99 per cent among those aged 70+;

A ‘nightlight’ DTT or satellite service would be costly and little used, with minimal audience demand; and

Consumers would prefer Government to focus on digital inclusion – skills and affordability – than maintaining a legacy broadcast system.

The publication comes as DCMS and Ofcom consider options for the future of TV distribution and the potential retirement of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) during the 2030s.

Viewers back a connected future – if everyone can come with them The research finds that internet-delivered TV is already transforming the viewing experience, particularly for older and disabled audiences: 93 per cent of connected TV users value features such as pause, rewind and watch from the beginning;

Among over-70s this rises to 99 per cent, and they are often more likely than younger viewers to rate features as “very useful”;

Accessibility tools – including voice control and improved subtitling and audio description – are described by experts as “transformative” for some older and disabled viewers.

Audiences are equally clear about what they want next: better content discovery, strong safety features and a trusted, family-friendly environment. It’s important too that the increase in choice comes with simplification – audiences want simple interfaces with a variety of content shown in one place, akin to the traditional TV guide, to ensure they can easily discover their next watch.

Nick Herm (pictured), Group Chief Operating Officer at Sky, commented: “This research shows that modern TV and social inclusion can go hand in hand. A full move to internet-delivered TV in the 2030s is achievable – and it can help close the digital divide rather than deepen it. With most people already streaming, an investment from the Government in skills and affordable connectivity for the relatively small number of households who still need help to get online will have benefits far beyond TV, while saving hundreds of millions on maintaining legacy systems.” Sky Up, Sky’s social impact programme, is one way Sky is playing its part to tackle digital exclusion. Sky has committed to supporting 70 Sky Up Hubs across the UK, helping people bridge the digital divide by providing devices, connectivity and hands-on tech training. Further Key findings from Stream On: The Future of UK TV include: Only 330,000 households left by 2034 – if action is taken on digital inclusion Building on DCMS-commissioned forecasts, O&O model the impact of a clear Government decision to move towards an ‘IP TV switchover’: In 2023, there were 3.9 million households not using internet-delivered TV;

Without action, DCMS modelling suggests 1.8 million could remain unconnected in 2035;

But evidence from the 2012 digital switchover and international experience, shows that a clear announcement around 2027, coupled with effective public communication, could reduce this to around 330,000 households by 2034.

These remaining households are more likely to be older, lower-income or disabled-groups who already experience digital exclusion across public services, work, healthcare and banking. The report argues that helping them to connect should be seen as part of the UK’s wider digital inclusion agenda, not a TV-specific fix.