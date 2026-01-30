Polsat Plus Group renews Eutelsat deal

Eutelsat and Polsat Plus Group, the Polish telco, have announced the renewal of their long‑standing partnership with a new multi‑year, multi‑transponder contract at Eutelsat’s flagship HOTBIRD video neighbourhood at 13° East.

The collaboration, which started in 1992, builds on previous multi‑transponder agreements that have supported expansion of the Polsat Box pay‑TV platform, and TV Polsat, a commercial broadcaster in the Polish television market.

Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD satellites serve over 130 million homes across Europe alone. The HOTBIRD satellites feed content into 90 per cent of cable, IPTV and DTT networks. The continued lease of multiple transponders ensures Polsat Box has the capacity and scalability needed to support future service innovation.

Jacek Felczykowski, Member of the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat, commented: “We consistently strengthen our market position as the aggregator and distributor of content. Under the new agreement, we will continue to leverage HOTBIRD’s coverage, in-orbit security and performance to deliver an extensive portfolio of TV channels to millions of subscribers across Poland. At the same time, as we continue to expand in the pay-TV market, we are focused on building strong IPTV and OTT pay TV offers to provide our customers with attractive and reliable services available across various technologies”.

Aymeric Genty, President of Eutelsat’s Video Business Unit, added: “Polsat Plus Group is one of our most valued and long‑standing partners, and we are delighted to extend our collaboration once again. HOTBIRD’s leadership in the European broadcast landscape is built on partnerships like this — driven by innovation, consistency and shared ambition. We look forward to supporting Polsat Plus Group as it continues to enhance its offer and bring outstanding content to millions of homes.”