Charter stops video fall?

Charter Communications, the US cable operator, added video customers in its Q4 2025 after debuting new pricing and bundled packages in late 2024 to head off stiff competition from YouTube and streamers.

Spectrum added 44,000 video subscribers, compared to a loss of 70,000 subscribers in Q3 and another 123,000 shed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company added programmers’ streaming applications in Spectrum’s expanded basic packages to lower churn and had a slight bump in signups when Disney channels were unavailable for YouTube TV subscribers during a recent carriage dispute. Charter had 12.6 million pay-TV customers at the end of the fourth quarter.

Charter also shed 119,000 broadband customers during the latest quarter, against a decline of 177,000 during Q4 2024. That was offset by 428,000 net mobile line additions, compared to 522,000 mobile line customers added during Q4 2024.

Total Q4 revenue decreased by 2.3 per cent year-over-year to $13.6 billion (€11.4bn).

“In 2025, we put Spectrum in a position to provide guaranteed connectivity, guaranteed service and guaranteed savings. We are America’s Connectivity Company, providing the best products in the US, uniquely serviced 24×7 by US-based employees,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. “Our focus in 2026 is to message our product utility, value and high-quality service to customers, and deliver sustainable, long-term customer, EBITDA and cash flow growth for shareholders.”