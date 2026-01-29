Spanglish Movies launching new political channels with FAST Channels TV

Spanglish Movies in partnership with FAST Channels TV, has announced the development and upcoming launch of two new political FAST channels for US Hispanic audiences ahead of the 2026 elections: New America CTV Channel and The Trump CTV Channel. These channels will offer distinct liberal and conservative perspectives, giving Latino viewers differentiated spaces to access information, debate key issues, and connect with the political process in culturally relevant ways.

New America CTV Channel will focus on progressive, community-centered programming for Hispanics. The channel will feature documentary series, social justice investigations, bilingual news analysis, cultural storytelling, community voices, immigration narratives, and environmental advocacy, designed to reflect the realities and aspirations of diverse Latino communities across the country.

The Trump CTV Channel will serve conservative Hispanic audiences with content aligned to America First themes. Its line-up will include pro-MAGA talk shows, America First documentaries, border security coverage, entrepreneurship stories, faith-based programming, grassroots political commentary, and broader conservative Hispanic perspectives, offering politicians and opinion leaders a direct way to reach engaged right-leaning Latino voters.

With these launches, Spanglish Movies underscores its role as a leading theatrical, SVoD, AVoD and CTV publisher dedicated to building Latino communities around audiovisual content. By clearly separating liberal and conservative editorial lines into two distinct FAST channels, Spanglish creates brand-safe, transparent environments that narrow the gap between politicians and their constituents, while generating organic, high-intent traffic that better fulfills advertiser needs across major programmatic buying platforms.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, commented on the collaboration: “We are excited to add these news channels to our lineup, as News continues to be the most requested genre among our TV streaming partners. The Spanglish Movies team has delivered exactly what the market is looking for. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering diverse, compelling content that resonates with both viewers and platform partners.”

In parallel, Spanglish Movies is also preparing a dedicated FAST channel around the 2026 Soccer World Cup, focused on the Hispanic fan experience. This channel will bring unique tournament-related content, including fan stories, documentary and magazine-style formats, analysis, and entertainment pieces that connect the passion for soccer with Latino culture, opening another premium opportunity for advertisers seeking to reach Hispanic audiences around one of the world’s most important sporting events.