Manhattan TV launching Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely

Manhattan TV, the British TV device specialist, has announced that the Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely – the free streaming platform backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5 – will launch in February.

Users can connect Aero to their broadband network over Wi-Fi, with no aerial or satellite dish required, to gain access more than 60 live TV channels and over 75,000 hours of on-demand content from iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5 and more.

Aero uses the TiVo OS which also grants access the the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video (subscriptions required), as well as YouTube and more. Additionally, TiVo+ gives users another 400+ free streaming channels alongside a library of free on-demand movies and shows – as well as advanced features including TiVo Voice.

The launch of the Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer comes as research shows demand for Freely growing. Freely is forecast to become the UK’s largest TV device platform within the next five years, with research from YouGov finding that over 70 per cent of Samsung and LG users want Freely on their next TV – making Aero an ideal way for them to get their wish.

Alex Arbab-Zadeh, COO for Manhattan, commented: “Freely is a brilliant new platform that delivers Great British Telly over broadband with no monthly bills – but there are lots of TVs out there that don’t have it built in. Aero fixes that. Just connect to Wi-Fi and you’ve got live TV, catch-up and all your favourite streaming apps – a simple, affordable way to upgrade any TV without having to replace it.”

Jonathan Thompson, CEO at Everyone TV, added: “From the 2026 FIFA World Cup to another season of Celeb Traitors, this year promises an incredible line up of TV moments for the whole family. We’re thrilled to expand Freely with the launch of the Manhattan Aero 4K TV streamer device, available in February. Our research shows that viewers who can’t yet stream Freely are eager to do so, and with the new Manhattan Aero, even more people can enjoy the same Freely experience found on TVs – bringing all their favourite live and on-demand TV together, for free, over Wi-Fi.”

The Manhattan Aero 4K TV Streamer with Freely will be available for £69.99 from Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and more in February.