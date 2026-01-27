Banijay Kids & Family secures deal with Rakuten TV

Banijay Kids & Family, a specialist in children’s entertainment, has announced a content partnership with Rakuten TV, bringing some of its biggest titles to audiences across Europe.

Under the agreement, Rakuten TV will license multiple seasons of LoliRock and Totally Spies!, expanding the reach of Banijay Kids & Family’s iconic IPs to fans in key territories. The deal includes LoliRock seasons 1 and 2 for the UK, Ireland, Spain and Italy. It also covers Totally Spies! seasons 1 and 2, for the UK, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Additionally, Totally Spies! seasons 3 and 4 will be available across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Dan Lewsey, Global Head of Digital, Banijay Kids & Family, commented: “We have a wealth of proven, evergreen brands within our portfolio, and this partnership with Rakuten TV underscores their strength and global appeal. Nurturing audiences across platforms is central to our strategy, as we continue to grow their presence and deliver premium content to viewers worldwide, ensuring fans can connect with these stories wherever they are.”

Marcos Milanez, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten TV, added: “Our partnership with Banijay Kids & Family brings iconic titles to Rakuten TV’s FAST channels, delivering high-quality family entertainment for free across Europe. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what audiences can expect from free, premium family content.”

Banijay Kids & Family’s dedicated digital division oversees the company’s operations across Amazon, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, VOD and FAST platforms. With a portfolio of iconic brands such as Totally Spies!, and managing high-profile third-party IP, its digital network features 220+ channels, generating 500+ million monthly views, 2.25 billion minutes streamed, and reaching 1.5 billion users each month.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is part of Banijay Entertainment.