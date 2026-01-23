AMC Networks relaunches Sundance Now

AMC Networks has announced the relaunch of Sundance Now – a streaming destination for independent film. Building on AMC Networks’ decades-long legacy of storytelling and inspired by the late Robert Redford’s commitment to supporting independent voices, Sundance Now brings the festival directly into viewers’ homes with films straight from their theatrical runs, alongside a library of curated titles, first-run premieres, and exclusive content from independent voices.

Sundance Now will provide a hand-selected, algorithm-free offering curated by and for independent film enthusiasts. With more than 1,000 hours of programming from innovative auteurs, first-time filmmakers, and seasoned industry across all genres, Sundance Now seeks to capture the spirit of the local arthouse, with a focus on new discoveries of the moment.

“As the global leader in targeted streaming, AMC Networks brings deep expertise in building streaming products that connect with passionate communities,” said Courtney Thomasma, executive vice president of AMC Networks’ linear and streaming products. “We’re thrilled to offer Sundance Now as a home for both filmmakers and film enthusiasts, leveraging our in-house film group and festival partnerships to promote access, discovery and affinity for culture-defining stories and storytellers.”

As an official sponsor of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Now will present a filmmaker panel discussion, Building a Home for Independent Voices & Storytelling, exploring topics of discovery, curation and redefining how audiences connect with independent cinema. Featuring filmmakers Jay Duplass (The Baltimorons), Amy Redford (What Comes Around), Natalie Erika James (Saccharine), which debuts at Sundance), and Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks’ IFC Entertainment Group, which includes the Independent Film Company, RLJE Films and Shudder film distribution labels as well as the IFC Center. The panel will take place at the Festival’s Filmmaker Lodge on January 24th.

“As audiences have more options, and become more demanding, we wanted to recreate the film festival experience by showcasing a programme hand-selected across all genres, by some of the best curators in the business. Our company has built a legacy around nurturing new creative voices, thought-provoking stories, and boundary-pushing cinema. Sundance Now deepens that commitment, furthering our ability to showcase independent film across our full distribution ecosystem – from theatrical to streaming – and deliver a taste-driven gateway to audiences craving the best in independent storytelling,” added Shooman.

The service is priced at $7.99 per month.