Channel 4 “fastest-growing major streamer among adults”

Channel 4 has reported that it “led the way” in converting youth audiences to streaming in 2025, while growth among adults outpaced the biggest streaming platforms in the UK.

Channel 4’s 16-34 viewers streamed 53 per cent of their overall Channel 4 viewing across 2025 – the first time a major commercial broadcaster has passed the key tipping point across a full year where young viewers stream more than they watch via linear. This is up from 36 per cent in 2023 and 42 per cent in 2024. Its success in reaching young audiences was driven by securing half of the Top 10 Titles among 16-34 Adults, based on viewer minutes, across Commercial BVoD in 2025.

Consolidated BARB data reveals Channel 4 achieved growth on major metrics in 2025, including streaming viewer minutes across all Individuals (+15 per cent year on year), and the highest growth (+2 per cent) in Share of Commercial Impacts (SOCI) across its peers.

In addition, the volume (72 billion) of adult viewer minutes consumed on Channel 4 streaming increased 16 per cent year on year – faster than each of biggest seven streaming platforms in the UK. Meanwhile, Channel 4 streaming attracted the youngest and most upmarket adult audience of any commercial broadcaster streamer in 2025: 16-34s accounted for 23 per cent of adult viewer minutes, and ABC1s accounted for 57 per cent of adult viewer minutes – ahead of Sky, ITV, Five and UKTV.

Growth was driven by titles including: Patience (4.2 million series average), In Flight (2.5 million series average – pictured), Finding Father Christmas (2.2 million), 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story (2.1 million), Operation Dark Phone: Murder By Text (2.1 million series average), The Disappearance of Jay Slater (1.7 million), Manhunt (1.6 million series average), Virgin Island (1.6 million series average), Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence (1.6 million) and Brian & Maggie (1.5 million series average).

On linear, Channel 4 secured five of the top ten most watched non-sport shows on commercial TV among 16-34s, led by the Great British Bake Off (1.4 milllion) followed by Virgin Island (0.8 million). In addition, views of Channel 4 full episodes via YouTube totalled 175 million UK organic views, an all-time high and up 56 per cent year on year. The top show was 24 Hours in Police Custody, driving 18.9 million UK organic views, with Grand Designs driving growth with 8.2 million UK organic views.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4, commented: “Powered by a combination of new hits and old favourites Channel 4 achieved viewing growth across the board last year as we continue our transformation into a public service streamer. Virgin Island became our biggest unscripted launch for share of 16-34s since modern records began. Averaging over four million viewers Patience was our biggest drama since It’s a Sin and Mitchell and Webb was our most successful comedy launch since Derry Girls. Last year’s brilliant results – smashing our own records and leading the pack among commercial broadcasters – attest to the quality, freshness and originality of the Channel 4 slate.”