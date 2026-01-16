BBC to make shows for YouTube

The BBC is set to reveal a major content deal with YouTube to make programmes for the platform, marking a major shift in the broadcaster’s relationship with the platform that has been outstripping its audiences among the young.

The BBC will begin to make shows for YouTube, which will then be featured on the iPlayer, according to reports in the FT. The deal could be announced as early as next week.

The BBC will be able to generate more money from the move by showing advertising against the new programmes when shown outside the UK. The decision to produce shows to premiere on YouTube will mark a major departure for the corporation, which has so far stressed the importance of its own iPlayer streaming platform. The broadcaster has previously used YouTube for trailers and clips to promote its shows in the UK.

The deal represents an effort by the BBC to attract and retain younger audiences. Shows made for YouTube would be focused towards younger audiences such as those typically made by BBC Three, as well as children’s programmes and sports-focused content.

The deal is expected to cover both the domestic public service broadcasting arm, as well as formalising existing relationships with its commercially focused BBC Studios.

In December, the number of people watching YouTube in the UK overtook the BBC’s combined channels for the first time, according to rating agency Barb.