Netflix plots all-cash offer for WBD

Netflix looks set to switch to an all-cash offer to push ahead with its takeover of the studios and streaming businesses of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), and fend off a rival bid from Paramount Skydance.

The alterations to Netflix’s $83 billion (€71.3bn) offer – initially a current cash-and-stock submission – are designed to accelerate the acquisition reports Bloomberg – which is expected to take several months to conclude.

Under Netflix’s proposed deal, the streaming giant would take control of various WBD’s assets including Warner Bros, HBO and DC Studios.

Paramount Skydance, meanwhile, continues to make a hostile push for the entirety of WBD, including its cable assets. The WBD board has already twice advised shareholders not to take the Paramount deal.