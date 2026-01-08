FIFA, TikTok sign Preferred Platform deal for World Cup

FIFA and TikTok have announced an agreement that aims to bring football fans even closer to the action and excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

TikTok, the popular social media platform for mobile video content, will become FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform. This will lead to an enhanced level of collaboration and integration, allowing TikTok to offer more comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament. The agreement builds on the tie-up between FIFA and TikTok for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Running until the end of 2026, the partnership also unlocks opportunities for official FIFA World Cup 2026 Media Partners on TikTok, including the ability to live-stream parts of matches, post more curated clips and access special content produced by FIFA for TikTok. Broadcasters will also be able to monetise their FIFA World Cup coverage through TikTok’s advertising solutions. Finally, TikTok will implement anti-piracy policies that support and protect FIFA’s intellectual property.

“FIFA’s goal is to share the exhilaration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with as many fans as possible, and we can’t think of a better way to further that mission during the biggest event in sports history than to have TikTok as the tournament’s first Preferred Platform,” commented FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “This is an innovative and creative collaboration that will connect more fans across the globe to the FIFA World Cup in unprecedented ways, bringing them behind the curtain and closer to the action than ever before. As football grows and evolves – uniting an increasing number of people – so should the way it is shared and promoted.”

The Preferred Platform partnership will be anchored by TikTok’s immersive FIFA World Cup 2026 hub, a nexus powered by TikTok GamePlan that will enable fans to discover content that brings the tournament to life alongside match ticket and viewing information, as well as participation incentives such as custom stickers, filters and gamification features.

FIFA and TikTok also will build a creator programme that will provide a select group of global TikTok creators with game-changing access to behind-the-scenes moments – such as press conferences and training sessions – and in the process give fans unique, relatable perspectives on the FIFA World Cup experience on TikTok. Additionally, a wider group of creators will receive the opportunity to use and co-create FIFA archival footage.

“Football has experienced explosive global growth on TikTok over the past few years, and as FIFA’s first-ever Preferred Platform we’re excited for fans to experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 beyond the 90 minutes, with exclusive content and unprecedented creator access,” added James Stafford, Global Head of Content, TikTok. “TikTok GamePlan turns fandom into measurable business results for our sports partners, with fans being 42% more likely to tune in to live matches after watching sports content on TikTok. We’re reaching the next generation of football fans – particularly younger and female audiences – and converting that passion into real tune-in and engagement at unprecedented scale.”