Premier Sports kicks off 2026 with Welsh rugby derbies

Premier Sports will welcome in 2026 with back-to-back live coverage of two all-Welsh BKT United Rugby Championship derbies on January 1st 2026 as the Welsh festive rugby series reaches a dramatic climax.

To celebrate the start of the new year, Premier Sports will show Dragons RFC v Scarlets from Rodney Parade, followed by Ospreys v Cardiff Rugby at Bridgend’s Brewery Field.

First up is Dragons RFC against Scarlets (live on Premier Sports 1 from 2.55pm at Rodney Parade) with both sides looking to bolster their URC campaigns and secure key points to build momentum in front of passionate Welsh rugby support.

The, third-placed Cardiff travel west full of confidence and ready to thrill with pace and tempo as they face a physical and pragmatic Ospreys side intent on defensive resilience (live on Premier Sports 1 from 5.25pm) especially at a packed out Brewery Field in Bridgend.

Former Wales international and Premier Sports pundit Tom Shanklin, will be part of the commentary team for Premier Sports on New Year’s Day and believes derby fixtures remain the beating heart of Welsh rugby.

“The atmosphere at the Welsh derbies has been brilliant this festive season. The crowds have been incredible. There’s been a lot of jeopardy in the games. It’s been exciting – results going down to the last kick,” said Shanklin. “The quality hasn’t always been perfect, but the games have been great to watch. They’ve been tight, full of jeopardy, and that’s what makes them so exciting. When the crowd erupts, you feel it as a commentator, it adds to the energy. This is why people watch live sport – for the atmosphere and great moments. When it comes to these fixtures friendships between players are out the window – derbies are solely about the job in hand. You could be house-mates, you could be best mates. They’re so competitive, when you get on that pitch nothing is going to stop you. It’s great to watch and it’s what makes the crowds engage.”

