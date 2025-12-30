Gogo launches air-to-ground 5G

Inflight Connectivity provider Gogo has successfully completed flight testing and validation of its 5G air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity network for North American customers.

The test team completed more than 30 hours of flying across almost 20 routes to confirm that the full capabilities of the first ever 5G tower network are ready to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity to operators flying in contiguous North America and Southern Canada in January 2026.

The test campaign optimised well-established techniques to confirm the network’s resilience and potential. As the flight tests rolled out several trials, the 5G network delivered high-speed broadband speeds of more than 80Mbps download and 20Mbps upload which allowed streaming, and internet browsing simultaneously.

With the network meeting and exceeding expectations, Gogo has onboarded its first paying customer, with a further 450 pre-provisioned aircraft poised to take advantage of the highly anticipated service in January of 2026 and onwards.

“We talk a lot about milestones, and this is really an exceptional one for GOGO,” commented Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “While we have had delays, we are now focused on delivering a brand-new broadband ATG service to our customers that will satisfy data-hungry flyers within North America as they access streaming services on the new ATG service. I’m extremely proud of the Gogo team who have worked very hard for this achievement, and I’m delighted we can begin to roll out the service to our customers immediately.”

To support rapid uptake of the system, 33 STCs covering all major aircraft types operating in the CONUS region have already been contracted, requiring only a minor upgrade, with 28 completed, and five more anticipated to be confirmed by the end of this year. In total, the 33 STCs unlock a market of over 7,500 aircraft, and with a strong pipeline extending beyond pre-provisioned aircraft, this highlights clear momentum and growth well beyond the current pre-provisioned customers.