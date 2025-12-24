FACT warns illegal streamers

UK IP protection organisation FACT has contacted over a thousand individuals across the UK via email and text, warning them to immediately cease using illegal TV streaming services or face the risk of prosecution.

The campaign builds on investigations carried out in collaboration with police forces nationwide and forms part of FACT’s ongoing work to raise awareness of the risks of illegal streaming.

FACT points out that people who access illegal TV streaming services are potentially liable to prosecution for criminal offences, including under Section 11 of the Fraud Act 2006. FACT’s latest campaign warns end users that they are not anonymous and that watching unauthorised content carries serious risks.

This message was reinforced by a recent high-profile case involving Jonathan Edge, from Liverpool, who was jailed for his role in running and personally using an illegal streaming service. Edge was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, in a prosecution supported by FACT and Merseyside Police. Edge’s own use of the unauthorised service was treated as a distinct crime, leading to a separate concurrent sentence of two years and three months, highlighting that end users, not just suppliers, can face criminal prosecution for illegal streaming.

During investigations into Edge and operators of another illegal streaming service (currently pending a criminal prosecution), law enforcement seized details of customers who had purchased access to so-called ‘loaded’ Firesticks, Android, or Kodi devices. Those customers have now been contacted directly to warn them of the dangers of continuing to use illegal streaming services.

FACT chairman Kieron Sharp said: “This campaign makes it clear that end users of illegal streaming services are breaking the law. The risks are real, from potential criminal liability to exposure to scams, viruses, and harmful content. We urge people to protect themselves and their families by only using legitimate providers.”

Detective Sergeant Adam Dagnall of Merseyside Police’s Cybercrime Unit added: “Merseyside Police takes illegal streaming seriously because it often helps fund organised crime and puts users at real risk. Not only is it a criminal offence, but the unauthorised streaming services frequently contain malware that can compromise personal devices and lead to the loss of information such as banking details, or be used to commit identity fraud.

“Legitimate providers have security measures that protect users from these threats. Please don’t be tempted by cheap so-called ‘fully loaded’ or ‘jailbroken’ devices, even as Christmas gifts – you could end up getting more than you bargained for.”

T/DCI Alethea Fowler of Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit commented: “Users of illegal streaming services may see it as a harmless crime, but there is no such thing. Not only do the end users of these services face risks such as loss of personal data and fire risk to their property, but they are also funding serious and organised crime. Criminals rarely stop at one income stream, and by purchasing illicit goods you are enabling further forms of criminality, often involving exploitation and harm.

“We would encourage anyone who is considering using illegal streaming services to consider the risks to themselves, their families, and their wider communities. Tarian ROCU will continue to work with partners such as FACT to identify distributors and bring them to justice.”

FACT thanks its law enforcement partners, including Merseyside Police, Tarian and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit, for their continued support in tackling the wider criminal networks behind these services.