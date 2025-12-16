Samsung Ads integrates with Amazon Publisher Cloud

Samsung Ads, the advanced TV advertising division of Samsung Electronics, has integrated with Amazon Publisher Cloud. The integration enables advertisers to join the Smart TV footprint of Samsung Ads with Amazon’s shopping, streaming, and browsing signals to plan and activate signal-enhanced campaigns through Amazon Ads.

Powered by Amazon Publisher Cloud (APC), a solution built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) clean room technology, this collaboration enables brands to combine Samsung’s proprietary off-the-shelf (OTS) segments and device-level signals with Amazon’s shopping, browsing, and streaming insights. Advertisers can now reach high-intent audiences at scale across Samsung’s TV and mobile ecosystem – including Samsung TV Plus – with post-campaign measurement through Amazon Ads to optimise performance and demonstrate media efficiency. Crucially, the activation is built on durable, privacy-forward infrastructure, enabling brands to confidently engage authenticated viewers through future-proofed, addressable media.

“Combining viewing behaviour with shopping intent creates meaningful opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences through connected TV,” commented Eldad Persky, Senior Vice President, Global Product, Engineering and Business Development, Samsung Electronics. “By securely joining Samsung’s deep understanding of what people watch with Amazon’s signals, we’re enabling advertisers to reach the right audiences at scale more effectively across Samsung’s connected TV platform.”