Great Network grows SOCI by 5% in 2025

Narrative Entertainment’s Great Network reports that it has grown its share of commercial impacts (SOCI) by 5 per cent in 2025, even as the UK broadcast market has shrunk.

Across 2025 (January–November), the Great Network delivered consistent growth, increasing its share as total commercial impacts in the UK fell.

In November, Narrative announced a multi-year deal with Channel 4 Sales as the Great Network’s new advertising partner. The Great Network now reaches more than 7.5 million monthly viewers across Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media.

Narrative rebranded the Great Network in September, with a refreshed identity and channel mix. Since the rebrand, Great has grown its overall share of viewing by 14 per cent from the previous three months, with Great Mystery – appearing for the first time on linear – Great Action, and seasonal favourite Great Christmas driving the growth.

Great has grown its share of commercial impacts in the movies market throughout the year, topping 50 per cent in the months since the rebrand.

The top performing movie was Great Action’s The Bourne Ultimatum, with The Bourne Legacy a close second. Westerns have also played a significant role in Great Action’s performance – John Wayne classics Hondo, The Comancheros, The Horse Soldiers and El Dorado were all in the top ten most-watched movies of the year. Alongside movies, The Avengers, M*A*S*H and Murder, She Wrote were the most viewed shows across the Great Network.

As well as growing on linear TV, Great has also increased viewing minutes of FAST channels by 75 per cent year-on-year, and of its Great! Player by 39 per cent in 2025 vs 2024. The return to terrestrial TV of Little House on the Prairie drew in audiences, particularly on the Great! Player – and Great has announced it will be bringing back The Waltons from January 5th 2026.

Paul Dunthorne, Managing Director, Narrative Entertainment: “This has been a year of significant and meaningful growth for the Great! Network. While the wider market has continued to contract, we strengthened the brand and grew our share. Our performance across linear, FAST and BVoD shows the power of delivering what audiences want in the way they want it.”