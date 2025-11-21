Channel 4 Sales, Great Network sign ad sales partnership

Channel 4 Sales has been appointed as an advertising sales partner in the UK and Ireland for the Great Network, owned by Narrative Entertainment, the independent free-to-air broadcaster.

The multi-year partnership, kicking off in January 2026, expands Channel 4 Sales’ scale, bringing the Great channels into its portfolio. Channel 4 Sales replaces Sky Media and will take on responsibility for inventory across the four Great linear channels – Great TV, Great Mystery, Great Action and Great Romance. Channel 4 Sales will also be responsible for selling sponsorship across these channels.

Since 2021 the Great Network – with an audience of 7.5 million monthly viewers across Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media – has grown its share of commercial impacts (SOCI) year on year. The Great Network relaunched in September with a brand refresh and new channel line-up.

Rak Patel, Chief Commercial Officer, Channel 4, commented: “This partnership with the Great Network underlines the unique appeal of Channel 4 Sales to advertisers, and, as a sales partner for other broadcasters. Stable, British-owned and brand-safe, we have a track record of award-winning innovation allied to a progressive advertiser strategy marrying sales and service.”

Paul Dunthorne, Managing Director of Narrative Entertainment, said: “Channel 4 have long been the creative leaders in both programming and ad sales, delivering new and compelling TV matched with innovation in the commercial arena. Since the inception of the Great channels, we have consistently beaten the market and grown our commercial impacts – and we’ve accelerated that growth with our September relaunch. Working with Channel 4 allows us to capitalise on that growth and deliver an even better service to our viewers and ad partners.”

Channel 4 Sales will partner with Medialink for advertising into the Republic of Ireland.

Fiona McCann, Sales Director, Medialink, added: “We are delighted to be part of this exciting new commercial partnership with Channel 4 and Narrative, representing the Great network in the Irish TV Marketplace. This adds valuable scale to our channel portfolio for 2026 , bringing new opportunities for our agency partners and their clients.”