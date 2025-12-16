Forecast: UK ad spend to grow 5.5% in 2026

Ad spending in the UK is predicted to grow 5.5 per cent in 2026, according to ad spend provider Guideline. Q1 spending is expected to grow 6 per cent, with the Olympics and an improving economy helping to boost spending.

The Olympics and World Cup will also help offset linear declines, with linear contracting just 2.6 per cent for the year. Connected TV (CTV) is predicted to have a strong 2026, up 15 per cent, followed closely by social, up 11 per cent.

Additional findings include: