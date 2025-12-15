NoireTV partners with FAST Channels TV

NoireTV, a rising force in global Black entertainment, has announced its partnership with FAST Channels TV to officially launch its new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, delivering nonstop programming centered on the Black diaspora across the US, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

NoireTV’s FAST channel offers a vibrant lineup of Afrobeats, hip-hop, dancehall, Black cinema, reality series, talk shows, and culture-driven programs that celebrate the creativity and influence of global Black communities. The network’s programming blends music, film, lifestyle and storytelling, making NoireTV a fresh and powerful addition to the FAST ecosystem.

FAST Channels TV enables more than 80 content owners worldwide to launch and monetize their own live streaming channels. The company provides cutting-edge playout technology, white-label streaming apps, and global distribution to help content owners reach audiences quickly and cost-effectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome NoireTV to our lineup of channels,” said Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV. “Their commitment to showcasing authentic global Black culture adds a meaningful and compelling voice to the FAST landscape. We look forward to supporting their growth across platforms.”

Emeka Iwukemjika , Founder of NoireTV, reflected on the significance of the launch, adding: “NoireTV was built to amplify the voices, creativity, and lived experiences of the global Black diaspora. Bringing our stories into the FAST ecosystem allows us to reach audiences everywhere—free, accessible, and on platforms they already use. This launch is only the beginning.”

With a growing catalogue of multicultural content and a global distribution partner behind it, NoireTV is poised to deliver a rich, connected entertainment experience to viewers worldwide. The network will continue expanding its programming slate throughout 2025 to include new music series, original lifestyle content, and curated cultural storytelling.

NoireTV is now available across supported FAST platforms, with additional distribution announcements coming soon.

Stay tuned to NoireTV on FAST Channels—your home for Black stories, global culture, and music from every corner of the diaspora.