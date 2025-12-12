Eutelsat announces success of €670m Rights Issue

Eutelsat has announced the success of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for a gross amount of approximately €670 million. Eutelsat says the proceeds of the Rights Issue, combined with the proceeds of the Reserved Capital Increases completed on November 21st, will be used to reinforce its financial structure and fund its strategic ambitions.

Jean-Francois Fallacher, CEO of Eutelsat, commented: “The strong support for our €670 million rights issue reflects the continued confidence of our shareholders in Eutelsat’s long-term strategic roadmap. Together with the reserved capital increases, this transaction significantly strengthens our financial structure and gives us the means to support the deployment of our LEO activities while maintaining a disciplined deleveraging trajectory”

Results of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue (including issue premium) amounts to €669,775,132.80 and will result in the issue of 496,129,728 new shares at a subscription price of €1.35 per New Share (i.e. €1.00 nominal value and €0.35 issue premium).

Following the subscription period which ended on December 9th, total demand amounted to approximately €891,581,211, representing a subscription rate of approximately 133 per cent:

– 476,022,088 New Shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis representing approximately 96 per cent of the New Shares to be issued;

– Orders submitted on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) represented 184,408,439 New Shares and will therefore only be partially allocated for an aggregate number of 20,107,640 New Shares according to a coefficient of 0.1829528897 calculated according to the number of rights submitted in support of irreducible subscriptions without resulting in an allocation of fractions of New Shares and without the allocation being greater than the number of New Shares requested on a reducible basis.

The issue, settlement and delivery, and start of trading of the New Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected to take place on December 16th. The start of trading of the New Shares on the London Stock Exchange is expected to take place on December 17th The New Shares will immediately entitle their holders to receive dividends declared by Eutelsat as from the date of issuance. They will be immediately fungible with existing ordinary shares of the company and will be traded on the same trading line under the same ISIN code FR0010221234.