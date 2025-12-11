FAST Channels TV partners with Jay Walker to launch REVIVE channel

FAST Channels TV, a leader in end-to-end FAST channel technology and distribution, is partnering with REVIVE Media Group to launch REVIVE, a new Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel designed to deliver authentic, culture-driven stories to audiences worldwide.

REVIVE will be the newest addition to the FAST Channels TV lineup, featuring a powerful mix of original series, talk shows, documentaries, live event specials, and inspirational programming that centers real people, real stories, and real conversations. The channel will spotlight diverse voices across entertainment, faith, culture, comedy, and community.

FAST Channels TV enables content owners and media companies to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing white-label platforms, playout generation, and monetization tools that make it easier to go to market and scale. Through this partnership, REVIVE will leverage FAST Channels TV’s global distribution footprint, ad-supported infrastructure, and curated channel ecosystem.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome REVIVE Media Group to our roster of channels. REVIVE aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver dynamic, diverse, and engaging content to viewers everywhere. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting innovative brands that know their audience and their culture.”

Michael Brooks, CEO and President for REVIVE Media Group, added: “FAST Channels TV has given us the technology, reach, and flexibility to bring REVIVE to life without sacrificing our vision or our voice. With our slate of original talk, faith, comedy, and culture-driven programming, REVIVE is built to feel like home for viewers who want authenticity, inspiration, and edge—all in one place.”

The launch of REVIVE marks a major step forward in delivering meaningful, uplifting, and entertaining content to a broader audience. Viewers can look forward to an always-on, easily accessible destination that puts culture, community, and conversation at the center.

Stay tuned to REVIVE on FAST Channels TV — your go-to home for culture-first stories, talk & magazine shows, original series, indie projects, music, and more, all in one place.