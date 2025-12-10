EchoStar: “Severe uncertainty” led to spectrum sales

Denver-based satellite operator EchoStar has told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it had no intention of selling off its valuable spectrum, but said it did so due to uncertainty fuelled by the FCC’s investigation into its usage.

EchoStar sold spectrum to AT&T and SpaceX.

The FCC filing confirmed a meeting between EchoStar founder and CEO Charlie Ergen as well as the FCC chair Brendan Carr plus other officials, and heard that the FCC’s prior investigation into EchoStar’s 5G buildout obligations and its spectrum rights caused “severe uncertainty” about EchoStar’s ability to recoup its investments and stay afloat and it ultimately abandoned plans to grow its facilities-based cellular operations (Boost Mobile).

The meeting requested an end to the FCC’s investigation (which has reportedly been granted) and a polite introduction to the sale of spectrum which the FCC must eventually approve.

Boost Mobile will continue to operate but as a hybrid service and increasingly depending on AT&T’s cellular system.

Of course, as always in such arrangements there are objections. For example, two of Dish Wireless’s (a subsidiary of EchoStar) connectivity suppliers, American Tower and Crown Castle, are suing Dish and asking that the current lease commitments made by Dish stay in place. EchoStar/Dish is counter-arguing that it is excused from carrying out its contracted obligations with America/Crown because the FCC forced it to sell spectrum.

These lawsuits, and others, will no doubt run for years to come.