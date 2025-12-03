Shultz named CEO of Radial Entertainment

Oaktree Capital Management, parent company of Radial Entertainment, the newly formed global entertainment company managing the FilmRise and Shout! Studios brands, has announced that Jeff Shultz, former Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer of Paramount Streaming, has been named CEO of Radial Entertainment, effective January 1st 2026.

The announcement was made by Jared Frandle, Managing Director for Oaktree’s Special Situations strategy. Garson Foos, CEO of Radial Entertainment and Co-founder of Shout! Studios will join Danny Fisher on the Radial Entertainment Board as Executive Chairman.

Frandle stated: “We are extremely grateful for all of Garson’s efforts in guiding us through the seamless transition of this exciting merger. His leadership from the very beginning of our partnership with Shout and through this pivotal period laid a strong foundation for Radial’s future growth. We are now thrilled to welcome Jeff—a highly seasoned veteran of the streaming industry and a uniquely qualified media executive—to lead Radial into this next chapter.”

Shultz said: “I’m fortunate to inherit an exceptional team and the legacy of two highly successful brands. I am fully aligned with Garson, Danny, and the Oaktree team on a shared vision to build Radial into one of the most valuable independent players in the global streaming market. At Pluto TV and Paramount, I had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of Shout! and FilmRise. Now combined as Radial, the company is uniquely positioned to capture the massive opportunity in the rapidly evolving media market, leveraging its financial scale, vast and compelling catalog, and expansive and diversified distribution, all amplified by Oaktree’s support. I am honored to lead Radial into this next chapter of growth.”

Foos and Fisher added in a joint statement: “After a thorough search—and with the successful unification of the Shout! Studios and FilmRise brands under one umbrella—the timing was right to bring in our successor. Jeff brings extraordinary expertise as an industry leader. He has great expertise in the free-streaming market and a proven builder of high-growth businesses, having led Pluto TV and Paramount Streaming through periods of remarkable expansion.”

As Chief Business Officer of Pluto TV, Shultz guided the company from a nascent startup to a profitable, billion-dollar global FAST market leader. Following the acquisition of Pluto TV by Viacom in 2019, Shultz served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer for Streaming at Paramount, overseeing the company’s global direct-to-consumer strategy and partnership portfolio during the launch of Paramount+.

Radial Entertainment (stylized as Radial) was launched on July1st.