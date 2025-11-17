Bruder Releasing Inc launches AMPD TV with FAST Channels TV

BRI (Bruder Releasing Inc), in collaboration with FAST Channels TV, has announced the launch of AMPD TV, a new FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) Channel. AMPD TV has a wide variety of content including feature films in every genre, documentaries and series in its upcoming schedule.

AMPD TV was created in response to the needs of current-day advertisers and film and TV producers, with priority to preserving the creative integrity of the movies and programmes, while accommodating the content requirements of advertising-driven platforms.

Content from AMPD TV is geared for a general audience, with content carefully and tastefully edited for language to an approximate PG level, allowing viewers to enjoy movies, docs, and cutting-edge shows on all-ages platforms.

With 40 years in the film and television Industry, BRI brings its extensive experience in satisfying broadcast standards and specialty programming requirements, to bring fun and entertaining programming to contemporary audiences on AMPD TV.

FAST Channels TV empowers more than 80 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels. The company provides state-of-the-art white-label platforms and advanced playout services that enable broadcasters, operators, and content owners to quickly deploy and monetize their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, shared his excitement about the new collaboration, stating: “We’re thrilled to welcome BRI | Bruder Releasing Inc and AMPD TV to our growing family of channels. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to delivering outstanding feature films and documentaries to audiences worldwide.”

Viewers in the US interested in seeing AMPD TV, can contact their streaming providers and/or local cable providers, and ask them to add AMPD TV to their channel lineup today. Streaming and Cable providers, please contact AMPD TV and BRI, to add AMPD TV to your programming selection.

About FAST Channels TV:

FASTChannels.tv delivers end-to-end solutions for FAST channels and TV streaming platforms — including playout and channel creation, content sourcing, white-label apps, ad monetization, and global distribution. Our platform powers hundreds of live streaming channels and AVOD experiences, helping content owners and platforms succeed in today’s growing FAST and hybrid TV streaming landscape.

