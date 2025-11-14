Project Kuiper becomes Amazon Leo

Amazon’s Project Kuiper mega-constellation of broadband satellites has been renamed as Amazon Leo. The company has also showcased its latest terminals (Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra).

Rajeev Badyal, VP at Amazon Leo, said in a press statement explaining the change that Project Kuiper started out as the code name for the project when it was in its early development stages, and Amazon Leo is now the permanent name for the brand. Badyal described the name change as a “simple nod” to the Low-Earth Orbit constellation.

Badyal added that Amazon Leo would be offered to “select enterprise customers” by the end of 2025, with a wider service rollout in 2026.

Currently Amazon Leo has 153 satellites orbiting but the full constellation will eventually have more than 3,000 satellites in orbit.

The announcement was perhaps coincidental with the successful launch of the Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin, and its New Glenn rocket which made a flawless launch on behalf of NASA and a mission to Mars on November 13th, and ended with the rocket’s booster landing perfectly on a floating barge.