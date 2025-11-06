TiVo One at 4.8m MAUs

Xperi, the entertainment technology company and owner of TiVo, has announced third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended September 30th 2025.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $111.6 million (€96.8m), beating analyst estimates. While the company still posted a net loss of $6.1 million, the results received a lift from a restructuring plan cutting 250 jobs and aiming to save some $35 million per year.

TiVo One, Xperi’s streaming platform, grew active users by 30 per cent to 4.8 million, and its connected car tech, AutoStage, is now present in 13 million cars globally. The company reaffirmed its 2025 revenue outlook of $440–460 million and expects a profit margin in the 15–17 per cent range.

“By the end of the third quarter, we achieved nearly all of our strategic growth goals for 2025,” commented Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “We reached 4.8 million monthly active users on the TiVo One platform, added our tenth TiVo OS partner, and signed a number of new monetisation partnerships. This progress is a clear validation of our TV OS value proposition in the media platform market. In the Connected Car market, the AutoStage platform has reached over 13 million vehicles, and we remain confident in our ability to monetise this platform through data and advertising partnerships.

“Our financial results for the quarter reflect our continued focus on cost management, profitability, and cash generation – as evidenced by a second consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. In addition, as part of our effort to drive long term shareholder value, today we announced a workforce reduction that reflects our commitment to invest in significant growth opportunities while managing the business for improved profitability,” added Kirchner.