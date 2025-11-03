Starlink hiring staff in India

Starlink has begun hiring staff in India ahead of official launch of its broadband-by-satellite service. Local reports say that the plan is to start inviting subscriptions “early in 2026”.

Starlink has posted job openings for several high-level finance and accounting positions on its professional sites. These key positions, including Accounting Manager, Payments Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager, are all based out of Bengaluru – a city that is set to serve as Starlink’s key operational hub in India.

The new positions coincide with Starlink’s crucial final steps in meeting India’s tough regulatory requirements for beaming satellite internet services into the nation. At the same time Starlink is actively establishing its ground infrastructure and conducting security and technical demonstrations for officials, including the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and law enforcement agencies.

The company has already applied for permission to open multiple ground stations across the country, with reports indicating a plan for up to nine locations in key cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Additionally, Starlink has also taken space in an office building in Mumbai.