MPs call for film promotion Budget tax relief

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use next month’s Budget to bring forward tax relief to support the distribution and exhibition of independent British films.

In a letter to Reeves, the Committee calls for the introduction of a 25 per cent tax relief for the prints and advertising costs of films claiming the Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC), as recommended in April’s report on British film and high end TV.

The Committee warns that while there are early signs that the IFTC is making a difference to the industry, there are still challenges when it comes to distribution and exhibition. The letter adds that the additional tax relief has the power to generate a cycle of investment into independent British film.

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “The introduction of the Independent Film Tax Credit in the last Budget has provided a welcome boost to our film industry, but without proper marketing many great British films end up missing out on the audiences they deserve. With the Government’s industrial strategy recognising film and TV as a frontier industry, the Chancellor now has the chance to follow through on the Government’s commitment, support the independent film sector and demonstrate that she recognises the potential it has to drive growth and create jobs.”