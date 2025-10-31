EnduroSat raises $104m from Google and others

Bulgarian aerospace company EnduroSat has raised $104 million (€89.8m) from investors, including Google Ventures, Lux Capital and the European Investment Council, as the Sofia-based company scales up production of its small and mid-sized satellites.

Compact satellite makers such as EnduroSat are seeing a surge in demand as governments and companies seek secure communications and Earth observation networks without the cost and complexity of mega-constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

EnduroSat makes satellites like building blocks with simple, modular design, which the company says allows it to assemble and test them in hours instead of months, and at much lower costs than rivals.

The late-stage funding round also saw participation from investors such as Shrug Capital and Riot Ventures. The company did not disclose the valuation at which it raised funds.

The new funding coincides with the launch of a 188,340-square-foot Space Center in Bulgaria, which aims to build up to two satellites a day, each weighing 200 to 500 kilograms.

The new round is also the second for EnduroSat this year. In May, EnduroSat raised €43 million in a round led by billionaire Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Founded more than a decade ago, EnduroSat has more than 3,000 modules in orbit and has 230 employees across six locations. It serves 350 customers globally, including 100 in the US, where it recently expanded.