FIFA, DAZN relaunching FIFA+

Following the success of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which attarcted an audience of billions of fans, FIFA and sports streaming platform DAZN are taking the next step in their strategic partnership – a global relaunch of FIFA+ on DAZN in 2026.

Building on the existing FIFA+ service, the new platform on DAZN will combine live and on-demand top-tier football content, highlights and exclusive behind-the-scenes access from more than 100 men’s and women’s national teams and club leagues. Additionally, a multichannel news service will be offered in multiple languages. The schedule will comprise of hourly news capsules, a weekly analysis show and on-demand content such as documentaries, interviews, and series.

Fans will be able to enjoy the new FIFA+ platform for free. The freemium version will be available to every fan, across the globe, with the option to pay for additional premium content. Whether fans want to watch the latest goals, dive into in-depth statistics and news, or connect with fellow supporters through influencer-created content and grassroots stories, the new FIFA+ platform on DAZN will seek to offer something for everyone.

The FIFA+ platform will launch in 2026, the year of the next FIFA World Cup (in the US, Canada and Mexico), timed specifically to celebrate football’s global spirit and local passion.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, commented: “In a short period of time, the partnership between FIFA and DAZN has proven to be a remarkably successful one, as witnessed through the record-breaking FIFA Club World Cup tournament in the United States earlier this year. Pushing the boundaries of innovation is clearly something we excel at together and partnering with DAZN, FIFA is delighted to bring even more football content – and a wider variety of experience, excitement and entertainment – to fans worldwide through the new FIFA+ platform.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “Our new global football platform marks a significant milestone in our successful partnership with FIFA, and is an exceptional addition to DAZN’s extensive portfolio of premium football content. From next year, millions of fans around the world will be able to enjoy even more top-tier football content for free on FIFA+ on DAZN. The new platform will elevate DAZN’s offering of the world’s best leagues and competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Premier League. This launch is a game-changing step forward for DAZN and FIFA to combine their scale, technology, content and partnerships for the benefit of fans and partners across the globe.”