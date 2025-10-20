Prime not affected by AWS outage

Down detector sites were overwhelmed this morning [October 20th] as a problem with AWS meant many heavily used apps including Snapchat, Zoom, Duolingo and Peleton did not work.

In addition hundreds of companies had problems with sites, including banks and the UK tax collector HMRC.

By mid-morning Amazon Web Services said “We are seeing significant signs of recovery. Most requests should now be succeeding. We continue to work through a backlog of queued requests. We will continue to provide additional information.”

Downdetector, the platform outage monitor told the BBC it had seen more than four million reports of issues globally just this morning – more than double the 1.8 million reports it sees on a full weekday normally. The company said this includes more than 400,000 reports in the UK alone in the two hours since the outage began.

Multiple sites going down in one single outage is uncommon – but something experts say are becoming more frequent because many platforms use the same provider for their services. Amazon’s shopping site and Prime Video seem unaffected.