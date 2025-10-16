UK podcasting businesses demand government recognition

More than 400 podcasting and audio businesses, representing around 12,000 people across the UK, have signed an open letter to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, calling for urgent recognition of podcasting and audio as a core Creative Industry.

Signed by a broad cross-section of the UK audio landscape, from major networks and studios, to new independents, the letter calls for urgent government recognition of podcasting and audio as a core UK creative industry.

The open letter, issued by AudioUK, the industry body dedicated to leading the future of podcasting and audio, highlights the sector’s rapid growth, cultural significance, and international impact. Despite its significant economic and employment impact, podcasting and audio remain excluded from key policy-making forums such as the Creative Industries Council. The recently published Creative Industries Sector Plan also overlooks the sector, offering no specific recognition or targeted support. Compared to other creative industries of a similar scale, podcasting and audio receive far less government backing, such as funding for IP development or access to tax relief.

AudioUK reports that the DCMS has committed to commissioning a research study to measure key data across the podcast and audio industry. The results of this research are expected to be published in 2026. This is a key first step in securing the recognition and support that podcasting and audio deserves as a major economic and cultural driver.

The move comes as the UK podcast and audio industry continues to punch above its weight internationally. From award-winning investigative journalism to chart-topping entertainment series, UK podcasts and audio are consumed by global audiences and provide a vital platform for diverse British voices while projecting British creativity and soft power on a global stage:

● The number of people listening to podcasts in the UK has more than doubled over the last five years, and is set to continue to grow exponentially, particularly in under 24s.

● The podcast and audio industry in the UK is one of the fastest growing Creative Industries in the world, exceeding 20 – 30 per cent annual expansion rates versus the single-digit or mid-teens typical elsewhere. And it has a huge capacity for IP development and exploitation.

● Podcasting thrives both locally and globally. On a local level, over 50 per cent of AudioUK member businesses are outside of London, creating jobs, providing training, and platforming local stories and voices.

Key Demands from the Sector:

● Formally recognise podcasting and audio as stand alone Creative Industry.

● Include a seat for a podcasting and audio representative on the Creative Industries Council, not just at sub-group level.

● Introduce targeted support, including a Tax Relief, a SIC code specifically for podcasting and audio, and an IP Development Fund, to fuel growth and investment, nationally and internationally.

● Commission a workforce and economic impact study of the podcast and audio sector as specified in the Creative Industries Sector Plan.

● Ensure future strategic plans fully incorporate the potential of podcasting and audio across skills, exports and regional development.

AudioUK has already begun collaborating with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on a new data initiative to quantify the podcasting and audio industry’s economic impact, a first step towards establishing the evidence base for policy change. This will cover podcasting, radio, audiobooks.

AudioUK is also collaborating with the industry to create a brand new SIC code – the tax code that categorises companies – for podcasting and audio businesses. No SIC code exists that represents podcasting and audio, making it difficult to monitor industry growth and scale.

Chloe Straw (pictured), CEO of AudioUK, commented: “Podcasting and audio have become central to how audiences experience storytelling, journalism, education, and entertainment – whether listening, watching, or experiential. The industry creates jobs and drives economic growth across the UK, from Leigh-on-Sea to Ullapool, Belfast to Suffolk. It brings British stories to international audiences, informs key decisions, and contributes significantly to the economic impact of the Creative Industries. Despite this rapid and sustained growth – projected at 20–30 per cent annually, far outpacing many other creative sectors – government policy has not kept pace with its cultural, economic, and creative influence. This open letter is a clear call to action: podcasting and audio must be formally recognised and supported as essential components of the UK’s creative economy, with access to the same funding, incentives, and opportunities as other creative industries.”