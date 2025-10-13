a-tv posts record content from IBC
The a-tv streaming service has posted a record number of interviews emphasising innovation at IBC 2025.
Watch representatives from a diverse range of companies discuss AI powered cloud workflow, hybrid distribution, FAST channels, AI translation and audio description, content management and security, super powered data analytics and storage and much more.
Contributor companies include: AI Media, Akta, eClutch, Encompass, Globecast, Hydrolix, Ideal Systems, IKO MG, Irdeto, RDK and Ross Video.