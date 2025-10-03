Star becomes Hulu on October 8

The Hulu brand will replace Star on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, and many additional international markets, from October 8th.

The news was first announced in early August, with Disney confirming that Hulu would be replacing the Star tile on Disney+, creating a united app experience featuring branded and and general entertainment, news and sports that will be a “one-of-a-kind destination” for viewers.

The update will be purely cosmetic with no changes in content, with the new sitting alongside Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

The Hulu streaming service first launched in the US in 2007 as a joint venture between major broadcasters including NBC, Fox and ABC. Disney took control of Hulu in 2019 through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, and then took full ownership in June when it bought out Comcast’s remaining stake – thus paving the way for the international roll out.