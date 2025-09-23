Europe’s telco leaders commit to tech leadership

CEOs of a number of Europe’s leading telos have used the occasion of the Connect Europe public event in Brussels to issue an open letter affirming their support for European industrial leadership in Artificial Intelligence and security technologies.

The letter reads:

“Today, we gather in Brussels to mark our support for European industrial leadership in Artificial Intelligence and security technologies, underpinned by powerful and innovative networks. Connectivity is a strategic asset for Europe’s collective resilience and competitiveness. Building on the Draghi Report, implementing the reforms outlined in the Competitiveness Compass, and scaling the sector will lay the basis for a more prosperous, autonomous, and secure EU.

Our support for expanding European computing capacity, AI and its democratisation

We are committed to contributing to Europe’s ambition to develop leadership in AI, to be in control of strategic infrastructures, and to nurture innovative ecosystems. Connectivity networks and services are an integral part of Europe’s AI infrastructure, and for this reason we support the Commission’s efforts to kickstart AI Gigafactories under the AI Continent Action Plan.

We are boosting Europe’s sovereign computing capacity by building data centres and investing in cloud and edge services that bring data processing closer to users. Information does not simply sit in isolated data centres—connectivity plays a crucial role in interconnecting them. AI-related data centre traffic is expected to grow fast, at an annual rate of 50%. Fixed and mobile networks are at the very core of delivering present and future AI services to businesses, consumers, and governments, with increasing quality and performance requirements.

We also strive to democratise access to AI. We are already offering broad access to AI solutions for our customers, with many of us including generative AI tools in existing subscriptions or offering AI-powered smartphones.

In parallel, we are automating our own networks to increase efficiency and better serve users. This spans from planning to analytics and repair, while facilitating and speeding up customer support with the help of AI. We also invest in AI to secure our networks and those of our clients, as we help tackle the massive rise in cyberattacks.

The need for increased network investment for European prosperity and resilience

Economic growth and modern defence both rely on connectivity. We need more investment in resilient and innovative gigabit networks as essential levers for a competitive economy that generates new socio-economic opportunities, as well as for advanced military capabilities that keep Europeans safe.

The new geopolitical and international trade realities are harsh, especially in the tech sector, and they add further urgency to the existing need for reform. Europe’s telecom operators are well equipped to help build the digital infrastructure that this continent needs. By urgently implementing the recommendations on tech and telecoms outlined in Draghi’s Competitiveness Report, we can help build a more resilient and competitive Union.

The announced Digital Networks Act should be ambitious and indicate a clear-cut shift towards boosting telecom investment. Similarly, the upcoming reform of the EU Merger Guidelines should change the course of the past decades and allow us to achieve European scale, starting with in-market consolidation, to meet today’s challenges in the technology world.

With stronger and ever more innovative connectivity networks, we will advance the agenda of a more modern, forward-looking, and competitive Europe, together.”