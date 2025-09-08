Disney+ goes for HDR10+

Disney+ is upgrading its streaming output with the superior HDR10+ technology. The news means that Disney+ joins Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix in adopting HDR10+ (along with Dolby Vision when available in its programming content).

While the app update has commenced rolling out, Disney+ has not yet started streaming shows or movies in HDR10+, but the move signals a promising benefit for subscribers, particularly those with HDR10+-compatible devices such as Samsung TVs.

HDR10+ is an advanced high dynamic range (HDR) video technology developed by Samsung, Amazon and Panasonic, designed to compete with Dolby Vision, explained Flat PanelsHD. Unlike standard HDR10, which adjusts brightness and contrast on a scene-by-scene basis, HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata to optimise these settings frame by frame. The end result is richer contrast, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colours, providing a more immersive and accurate viewing experience.

The technology is royalty-free, making it an attractive option for manufacturers and content providers compared to Dolby Vision, which requires licensing fees.