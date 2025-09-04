Report: Global adoption of RDK surpasses 200m devices

RDK Management has announced that RDK open-source software, used to power customer-premises equipment (CPE) from broadband and video service providers, has been shipped on more than 200 million devices globally to date.

RDK open-source software standardises many of the core functions used in broadband and video devices. By standardising these core functions, service providers can develop and deploy a consistent set of applications and services across geographies, hardware, SoC suppliers, and video and broadband access networks (GPON, DOCSIS, DSL, and fixed wireless). RDK enables service providers to manage their devices; control their own UI/UX and app experiences; and harmonise device telemetry and analytics to improve the customer experience and business results.

“Crossing more than 200 million shipped devices clearly demonstrates that RDK is the open-source platform of choice for many leading broadband and video service providers globally,” commented Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. “Beyond RDK’s scale, we continue to roll-out new advancements, such as RDK7, to simplify software integrations and increase efficiency for service providers and their partners. Our community of more than 700 CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers continues to be our source of strength and continuous innovation.”

There are now more than 700 technology companies within the RDK (Reference Design Kit) community that span leading silicon companies, CE manufacturers, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. Service providers with publicly announced RDK deployments include: Atlantic Broadband, BCN, Claro, Comcast, Charter, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Fetch, Foxtel, J:COM, KabelPlus, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Megacable, Multichoice, Melita, NOS, Nuuday, Orange, Rogers, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Shaw, Sky, Stofa, Telcom Argentina, Toya, Vectra, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VOO, VTR, WOW, Xumo, Ziggo and others.