Red Bull TV lands on Whale TV+

Whale TV has announced the arrival of Red Bull TV on its Whale TV+ streaming service.

On the Red Bull TV channel viewers can watch action and sports stories, live events, films and series. Initially Whale TV+ users will be able to watch Red Bull TV 24/7 live in English, Spanish and German. Additionally, the two companies say they are committed to making Red Bull TV content available on demand soon through the Whale TV+ VoD section. Consumers can tune in for free on their Whale TV, Fire TV, Android TV or Google TV powered streaming player or smart TV.

The launch follows the recent channel expansion on Whale TV+ with various new and free TV channels, including Hip Hop TV, INTROUBLE, Rock TV, Newsmax and Tasty.

“On Whale TV+ we offer a diverse selection of entertainment, there is really something for everyone. All the Red Bull TV content is super exciting and fun to watch, like the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, UCI Mountain Bike World Series or the Premier Padel Tour,” said Teresa Lopez, VP Whale TV+ at Whale TV.

Red Bull TV covers sports including padel, surfing, skiing, skateboarding, MTB, music, motorsports and more. Events such as Premiere Padel, Red Bull Rampage, Red Bull Batalla, Drift Masters, WSL and Red Bull BC One are all featured through livestream coverage.