Sky unveils slate of new programming at Edinburgh TV Festival

Sky has unveiled a genre-spanning slate of Original drama, comedy, entertainment, arts, and factual programming.

Speaking during the Sky ‘Spotlight’ panel at Edinburgh International TV Festival, Caroline Cooper (COO, Sky Entertainment Group), Meghan Lyvers (Executive Director of Scripted, Sky) and Phil Edgar-Jones (Executive Director of Unscripted, Sky) reaffirmed Sky’s commitment to bringing customers high-profile entertainment, following a week of announcements on new and returning shows.

Outlining Sky’s vision for the year ahead, Cooper said: “It’s been a record-breaking year for Sky Originals, and our strategy remains clear: to deliver for our customers. Our upcoming slate reflects the strength of our creative partnerships, our investment in British talent, and our ability to bring extraordinary stories to viewers here and around the world. That’s why we’re excited to add The Good Daughter – the adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s hit novel starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy – to our line-up in 2026, a perfect example of how we bring together the very best shows from around the world”

Lyvers, Executive Director of Scripted, Sky, lifted the lid on the upcoming scripted line-up, commenting: “Our scripted strategy is about delivering bold, distinctive stories with unforgettable characters that audiences can fall in love with – and keep coming back to. We’re delighted to announce the return of fan favourites, Mr Bigstuff for its third series and Gangs of London for its fourth. These series perfectly exemplify the rich, character-driven British stories that our customers love. Additionally, we are excited to reveal new projects including WAR, a two-season legal thriller by George Kay starring Dominic West. We also eagerly anticipate audiences experiencing The Iris Affair, which we shared a first look tease of earlier this week.”

Previewing Sky’s unscripted slate, Edgar-Jones, said: “After the huge success of our entertainment series – especially A League of Their Own after 20 incredible seasons – the time feels right for creative renewal. We’re proud of what we’ve built and excited to focus on two distinctive opportunities: talent-led series and scaled formats, with shows like Danny Dyer’s Caravan Park and Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby leading the charge.”

Turning to Sky Documentaries, Edgar-Jones outlined the channel’s vision, noting: “Sky Documentaries delivers unmissable, thought-provoking stories – whether it’s crime and scandal-fuelled binges like The Essex Murders, investigative thrillers like 7/7: Homegrown Terror, or personality-led hits such as Boyzone: No Matter What, our biggest Original Documentary to date. I’m also thrilled to announce Alien Autopsy from BAFTA-winner John Dower – a gripping investigation into the infamous 1995 Roswell footage, supposedly showing an alien autopsy. The doc will explore its origins, and the blurred lines between fact and fiction.”

And finally, highlighting Sky’s ongoing commitment to the arts, Edgar-Jones said, “Sky Arts is all about celebrating creativity in all its forms, from the return of the Sky Arts Awards with Bill Bailey at the helm, to Voices of the Valleys, and Tea with Judi Dench which perfectly showcase our partnerships with brilliant regional and smaller indies across the UK.”

Attendees were also given a sneak peek at several upcoming titles, including The Death of Bunny Munro, an adaptation of the Nick Cave novel, a darkly comic drama following a sex-obsessed door-to-door salesman on a reckless road trip with his young son; Danny Dyers’ Caravan Park, a heartwarming reality series with Danny Dyer and his family bringing new life to a rundown seaside holiday park; and The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?, a documentary exploring the real-life story and mysterious murder of the infamous British criminal John Palmer.

NEW for Sky Original Drama and Comedy

TITLE: WAR

SUBTITLE: WAR is a new scandal-soaked legal thriller set in the elite world of London law

TX DATE: TBA

SYNOPSIS: Sky and HBO announce WAR, a bold new legal thriller from the creator of Lupin and Hijack, starring Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) as tech titan Morgan Henderson and Sienna Miller as his estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval. Set in the elite world of London law, the series has been greenlit for two seasons.

Created by George Kay (Hijack, Lupin, The Long Shadow) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe), WAR is produced by New Pictures (The Long Shadow, Catherine the Great, Cobra) in association with Sky and HBO. WAR follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head to head in the divorce case of the century. Each side is certain they’ll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win.

TITLE: The Good Daughter

SUBTITLE: The Good Daughter is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family, and resilience.

TX DATE: 2026

SYNOPSIS: The Good Daughter is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family, and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last twenty years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte, now a lawyer like her father, is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters – and the complex bond between sisters.

TITLE: Gangs of London, Season 4

SUBTITLE: Sky greenlights a fourth chapter of the BAFTA-winning Sky Original, Gangs of London

TX DATE: TBA

SYNOPSIS: The multi-award-winning Gangs of London returns for its fourth season, bringing back the visceral action, high-stakes drama, and bold storytelling that have made it a true fan favourite. Produced by Vice Studios Group’s Pulse Films, the series was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery. Further details of the story, cast, and creative team will be announced in due course.

TITLE: Mr Bigstuff, Season 3

SUBTITLE: The BAFTA-winning Sky Original comedy returns for a third season with more heart, humour, and chaos

TX DATE: TBA

SYNOPSIS: BAFTA-winner Danny Dyer (Rivals), Brassic favourite and series creator Ryan Sampson (Plebs), and Big Boys star Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) will return for a third series of Mr Bigstuff. Series one earned Dyer his first-ever BAFTA TV award for his performance as Lee Campbell, the estranged brother of Glen (played by Sampson). Set in suburban Essex, the series was a huge hit with audiences, becoming Sky Max’s highest-rated new original comedy in three years. Produced by Sky Studios and Water & Power Productions, the series was created and authored by Ryan Sampson. Further details of the story, full cast, and creative team will be announced in due course.

NEW for Sky Entertainment

TITLE: Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby (w/t)

SUBTITLE: Sky Reveals the Woman Behind The GC

TX DATE: 2026

SYNOPSIS: Sky has teamed up with Gemma Collins for a brand-new series pulling back the curtain on her life as she enters a pivotal chapter: the road to marriage and motherhood. This is the Gemma you haven’t seen before. The eight-part series produced by Navybee joins Gemma behind the scenes of her daily life for the next year, from glamourous events to quiet moments at home as she juggles a blended family, planning the wedding she’s always dreamed of and hopefully having a much longed-for baby of her own through IVF.

NEW for Sky Documentaries

TITLE: Alien Autopsy (w/t)

SUBTITLE: The Truth Behind the Tape – Sky Documentaries Gets Extraterrestrial with Alien Autopsy

TX DATE: TBA

SYNOPSIS: Sky today announces Alien Autopsy (w/t), a new Sky Original docuseries from Mindhouse and director John Dower. In 1995, 18 minutes of grainy film shocked the world and sparked one of the most compelling mysteries of our time. The so-called ‘Alien Autopsy’ footage appeared to show three government officials in hazmat suits dissecting the corpse of an alien recovered from a crash-site near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. The footage became an international sensation, captivating film experts, military analysts, and even the Secret Service. But the question remained: was it genuine, or an elaborate hoax? The truth is far from straight forward.

From director, John Dower (My Scientology Movie and BAFTA award winning Lockerbie), this stranger-than-fiction documentary series follows members of an ambitious group of filmmakers who found themselves at the centre of an unprecedented media storm after re-creating a landmark alien encounter in a North London apartment, with some still insisting it was based on a genuine film recorded by the US military.

Alien Autopsy (w/t) is a Mindhouse production for Sky Documentaries. The series is directed by John Dower. The Series Producer is Rebecca Chapman and the Production Executive is Suzy Burnet. Executive Producers for Mindhouse are Arron Fellows and Emma Whitehead. Commissioning Editors for Sky are Kathryn Taylor and Bruce Fletcher.

NEW for Sky Arts

TITLE: Voices of the Valleys

SUBTITLE: Sky Arts ventures to Wales to discover the joys of singing

TX DATE: Coming later this year

SYNOPSIS: Voices of the Valleys follows three Male Voice Choirs from across Wales and their charismatic conductors as they each prepare for a key event in their choral calendar, from challenging competitions to a performance in front of over 70,000 people. Follow the passionate choristers, from a twenty-four-year-old soloist yet to reach his full potential to one of Wales’s more experienced and celebrated tenors, and explore the pride and dedication involved in keeping this rich tradition alive and thriving. Voices of the Valleys is produced by Yeti Films. Sian Price is the Executive Producer, Catrin Jones-Shawe is the Series Producer and Luke Pavey serves as Series Director. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Barbara Lee.

TITLE: Drinks with Dame Judi (w/t)

SUBTITLE: Meet the iconic actress at home with close friend Sir Kenneth Branagh

TX DATE: Coming later this year

SYNOPSIS: Dame Judi Dench opens up her beautiful country home to longtime friend and sometime collaborator, Kenneth Branagh, in one-off special, Drinks with Dame Judi (w/t). From the sanctuary of her English country garden, they’ll talk about their lives and careers. Peppered with archive and anecdote, the programme will provide personal biography and career highlights, along with lively conversation, funny insights and genuine candour and emotion. Drinks with Dame Judi (w/t) is a Mindhouse production. Executive Producers are Nancy Strang and Emma Whitehead for Mindhouse. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Leanne Cosby.

Title: Sky Arts Awards

SUBTITLE: The Sky Arts Awards return to London’s Roundhouse, celebrating the very best of British and Irish arts across every major cultural discipline.

TX DATE: 16 September

SYNOPSIS: The Sky Arts Awards will return in Septembe, once again taking place at the iconic Roundhouse in London. Produced by DRUM Studios, the ceremony, hosted by Bill Bailey, will continue to champion the very best of British and Irish arts and culture, spotlighting creative brilliance across the industry. Launched last year as an evolution of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, The Sky Arts Awards honours outstanding achievement across a wide spectrum of artistic disciplines. It remains the only event in the world that recognises the full breadth of cultural genres with categories including classical music, comedy, dance, film, literature, poetry, opera, popular music, television, theatre and visual arts.