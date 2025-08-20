SpaceX’s Falcon 9 breaks launch record

Elon Musk issued congratulations to his SpaceX rocket and launch team on achieving 100 launches already this year.

Musk said the record is impressive given that the launches have lofted about 1,800 tonnes of payload into orbit, and accounting for more than 90 per cent of all Earth mass to orbit.

SpaceX has achieved a number of significant records, primarily focused on launch frequency and rocket reusability. In 2022, the Falcon 9 rocket set a record with 60 successful launches in a calendar year. This was surpassed in 2023 with 96 successful Falcon launches (including Falcon Heavy) and again in 2024 with 134 Falcon flights.

A key enabler of this rapid pace is the reusability of the Falcon 9’s first stage, with some boosters achieving over 20 reflights.

Back on July 2nd, SpaceX managed its 500th launch, and the Falcon 9 booster stage was used for the 29th time – another record.